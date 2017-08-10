Families of Germanwings Crash Victims Launch Petition for Probe, Compensation

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The families of victims of the 2015 Germanwings crash have launched an international petition, calling for further investigation into the tragic event and compensation for all victims.

Flight 9525 crashed into the French Alps, killing all 150 people on board in 2015. Two Iranian journalists, including Milad Hojjatoleslami, a Tasnim News Agency reporter, and Hossein Javadi were among those on board the doomed Germanwings flight.

With the passing of more than two years since the families of the victims lodged a complaint against Germanwings and Lufthansa, the two giant companies have refused to pay compensation to them.

Now the families have launched a petition at Change.org to collect signatures to bring the case to court again.

“The aim of this petition is to initiate an investigation, identify the links and responsibilities, and make solutions public,” part of the German-language petition read.

You can sign the petition by clicking here.

