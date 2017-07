A former Muay Thai champion, once convicted for stabbing a Russian tourist, has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill a British man who refused to buy an imitation watch from him in Pattaya.

Phayu Sisaeng, 35, was arrested late Sunday night after David Bruce Cowperthwaite, 52, filed a complaint with Pattaya police at about 10pm on Sunday.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation