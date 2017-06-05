Daesh Claims Responsibility for London Terror Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Islamic State terrorist group (Daesh) claimed responsibility for the deadly attack in the United Kingdom capital of London.

A statement posted on Daesh’s propaganda page said that the terror group had carried out the attack.

On Saturday, at 22:08 local time (21:08 GMT), a vehicle struck pedestrians on London Bridge. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market. The attackers were confronted by the police and shot dead within minutes.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International