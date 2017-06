PHUKET: A family of four Chinese tourists were injured during a Phuket elephant jungle trek this morning (June 29) after a dog barked, spooking the elephants they were travelling and causing them to bolt.

The family were on the backs of two elephants when the accident happened, explained “Mr Jack”, one of the two mahouts who led the trek through the jungle on a path leading up to the Big Buddha viewpoint.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News