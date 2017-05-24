Sketch of a suspected bomber drawn

Police have drawn the sketch of a suspected bomber based on the testimonies given by three injured witnesses who were in front of the drug dispensing room of Phra Montkutkhlao hospital when an explosive device hidden in a vase exploded on Monday.

Pol Gen Sivara Rangseepromnakul, the national deputy police chief who was placed in charge of the bombing case, said that the sketch would be used to compare with the other evidences which might provide a clue about the suspected bomber.

By Thai PBS Reporters