National Theater incident confirmed as bombing

BANGKOK, 18 May 2017 (NNT) – The Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Police has indicated investigations have concluded that the incident that took place in front of the National Theater earlier this week was in fact an explosion with similarities to the attack on the Government Lottery Office in April.

Deputy Police Chief Pol Gen Sriwara Rangsiphramnakul has made known that investigations into the explosion in front of the National Theater have turned up traces of Potassium Chlorate, a component of explosive devices. He noted the substance was also found after the bombing on Rajadamnoen Avenue on April 5. Local police have been tapped to continue to probe the latest incident.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua,

National News Bureau Of Thailand