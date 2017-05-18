Friday, May 19, 2017
Home > News > National Theater incident confirmed as bombing

National Theater incident confirmed as bombing

Thailand Police Highway Patrol Toyota Camry VVTi
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 18 May 2017 (NNT) – The Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Police has indicated investigations have concluded that the incident that took place in front of the National Theater earlier this week was in fact an explosion with similarities to the attack on the Government Lottery Office in April.

Deputy Police Chief Pol Gen Sriwara Rangsiphramnakul has made known that investigations into the explosion in front of the National Theater have turned up traces of Potassium Chlorate, a component of explosive devices. He noted the substance was also found after the bombing on Rajadamnoen Avenue on April 5. Local police have been tapped to continue to probe the latest incident.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua,
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Facebook Messenger app

Woman ‘used Facebook to swindle B20m’

Farmers from western provinces push ahead with move to oust government

Town of Luang Prabang, Laos

Thailand Asks Laos to Allow Arrests of Lese-Majeste Suspects

Leave a Reply