Government steps up nationwide eradication of child prostitution

Government steps up nationwide eradication of child prostitution

BANGKOK, 21 May 2017 (NNT) – The government is stepping up its nationwide eradication of child prostitution, retaining strict law enforcement against mafia networks, encouraging the general public to inform officials of any suspicious clues.

Ministry of Defense Spokesman Maj Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanich revealed that the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Gen Prawit Wongsuwan had ordered the Royal Thai Police to eradicate child prostitution in all areas of the country according to the Prime Minister’s policy, and to work with the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security to provide protection to victims and prosecute all human trafficking activity.

