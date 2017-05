PHUKET: Officials in Cherng Talay are stunned by the return of black wastewater at Phuket’s Surin Beach last week, with one key official reacting in plain disbelief.

Krichanut Suphantakij, Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) at the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), told The Phuket News yesterday (May 8) that the long-awaited wastewater treatment “system” was completed two months ago.

The Phuket News