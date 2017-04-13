Police ponder lese majeste charge against Sinsae Shugun

Police are considering filing lese majeste charge against the fraudster who allegedly cheated about 2,000 people who bought package tour to Japan during Songkran festival from her phoney company, WealthEver, and were stranded at Suvarnabhumi international airport on Tuesday night.

Pol Lt-Gen Thitirath Nongharnpitak, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, said Wednesday that the suspect, Ms Pasit Arinlapit, alias Sinsae Shogun, managing director of WealthEver, claimed that a special person from the Palace preside over an event for her direct sale company.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters