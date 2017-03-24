Section 44 to be used to improve ease of doing business in Thailand

BANGKOK, 24 March 2017 (NNT) – The National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) is looking to invoke Section 44 to facilitate business procedures in the country in hopes of securing a better ranking on the ease of doing business this year.

Deputy Minister of Commerce Sontirat Sontijirawong revealed that the government has been making efforts to provide more convenience for business operators ahead of the World Bank Group’s issuance of its Ease of Doing Business Index report in May. He said the Department of Business Development has recently reduced business registration procedures to shorten the processing time to only two days and a half, expecting the move to push up Thailand’s ease of doing business ranking.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Surapan Laotharanarit