NONTHABURI, 1 March 2017 (NNT) – The Prime Minister has launched a sustainable informal loans problem-solving event, putting emphasis on eradicating informal loan businesses in Thailand.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over the opening ceremony at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, which was attended by some 1,500 people from government agencies and the general public.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam

Rewriter:Benjamin Rujopakarn