Bangkok Airways is the first Thai airline to be re-issued with an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT), with Thai AirAsia and Thai Airways International (THAI) to follow.

Presenting the certificate to the airline in Bangkok on Monday, CAAT director-general Chula Sukmanop said the licensing process, in compliance with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), started on Sept 12, 2016.

Full story: Bangkok Post

AMORNRAT MAHITTHIROOK