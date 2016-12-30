Government braces for New Year road accidents

AS MANY holidaymakers started their journeys to hometowns along congested highways across the country yesterday, Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda presided over the launch of a road-safety centre in Bangkok that aims to solve traffic problems and prevent road fatalities during the New Year holiday period.

Anupong instructed the centre, operating under the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, to intensify operations in collaboration with related agencies, the general public and the private sector under the government’s Pracharat, or “state of the people”, model that aims to reduce factors contributing to road accidents from yesterday to Wednesday.

