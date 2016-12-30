Friday, December 30, 2016
Home > News > Government braces for New Year road accidents

Government braces for New Year road accidents

A road in Lamphun, northern Thailand
TN News 0

AS MANY holidaymakers started their journeys to hometowns along congested highways across the country yesterday, Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda presided over the launch of a road-safety centre in Bangkok that aims to solve traffic problems and prevent road fatalities during the New Year holiday period.

Anupong instructed the centre, operating under the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, to intensify operations in collaboration with related agencies, the general public and the private sector under the government’s Pracharat, or “state of the people”, model that aims to reduce factors contributing to road accidents from yesterday to Wednesday.

Full story: The Nation

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thai Police probe ‘trafficking’ of Cambodian muslims

Wat Dhammakaya-affiliated monastery partly encroaches on Sor Por Kor land

HTML code displayed on a PC

Government calls on hackers to stop

Leave a Reply