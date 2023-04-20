Police promise straightforward investigation into death of a Thai Internet idol
Bangkok police have assured the public that they will investigate the shooting death of a well-known Thai Internet idol and her boyfriend in a straightforward and fair manner, without outside interference.
Internet star and boyfriend found dead inside Bangkok condo
The woman, 20-year-old Supitcha, aka “Gigi”, and her boyfriend, a second-year army cadet at the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School, identified only as “Phumipat”, were found dead yesterday (Wednesday) in the former’s condominium in the Asoke-Phetchaburi area of Bangkok. They had apparently been shot in the head and two spent shells were found in the room.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
