Police promise straightforward investigation into death of a Thai Internet idol

TN April 20, 2023 0
Thai Police Car, Isuzu D-max in Chachoengsao Province

Thai Police Pickup, Isuzu D-max belonging to Forensic Science, Royal Thai Police. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




Bangkok police have assured the public that they will investigate the shooting death of a well-known Thai Internet idol and her boyfriend in a straightforward and fair manner, without outside interference.

Internet star and boyfriend found dead inside Bangkok condo

The woman, 20-year-old Supitcha, aka “Gigi”, and her boyfriend, a second-year army cadet at the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School, identified only as “Phumipat”, were found dead yesterday (Wednesday) in the former’s condominium in the Asoke-Phetchaburi area of Bangkok. They had apparently been shot in the head and two spent shells were found in the room.

By Thai PBS World

