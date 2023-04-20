Police promise straightforward investigation into death of a Thai Internet idol









Bangkok police have assured the public that they will investigate the shooting death of a well-known Thai Internet idol and her boyfriend in a straightforward and fair manner, without outside interference.

Internet star and boyfriend found dead inside Bangkok condo

The woman, 20-year-old Supitcha, aka “Gigi”, and her boyfriend, a second-year army cadet at the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School, identified only as “Phumipat”, were found dead yesterday (Wednesday) in the former’s condominium in the Asoke-Phetchaburi area of Bangkok. They had apparently been shot in the head and two spent shells were found in the room.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





