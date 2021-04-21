April 21, 2021

COVID Concerns from Thai Returnees From Malaysia

AirAsia X Airbus A330-300 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport

AirAsia X Airbus A330-300 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia. Photo: Kentaro IEMOTO / flickr.


BANGKOK, April 21 (TNA) – The commander of the 4th Army Area has ordered subordinates to be ready to receive Thai returnees as Malaysia ordered illegal migrants to leave its soil within April 21.

After several times of leniency, Malaysia set April 21 as the final deadline for migrants who overstayed their visas to leave without any prosecution.

As a result, Thais were fully using the daily quota for 150 Thais to register for their return at the Thai embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

