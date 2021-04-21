COVID Concerns from Thai Returnees From Malaysia





BANGKOK, April 21 (TNA) – The commander of the 4th Army Area has ordered subordinates to be ready to receive Thai returnees as Malaysia ordered illegal migrants to leave its soil within April 21.

After several times of leniency, Malaysia set April 21 as the final deadline for migrants who overstayed their visas to leave without any prosecution.

As a result, Thais were fully using the daily quota for 150 Thais to register for their return at the Thai embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



