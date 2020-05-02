Thu. May 28th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

2 Million Thais Likely to Lose Jobs amid Coronavirus Pandemic

1 min read
3 mins ago TN
Tuk tuk driver sleeping

Tuk tuk driver sleeping inside his vehicle. Photo: Wolk9 (Pixabay).


BANGKOK, May 28 (TNA) – Around two million people are likely to become jobless this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and 8.4 million might be laid off, according to a report, conducted by the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

Tossaporn Sirisamphan, NESDC secretary-general released the Social Report in the first quarter 2020 on possible adverse effects on employment from Covid-19 outbreak impacts. The agency projected that coronavirus could put 8.4 million people in three sectors at risk of being laid off. These include 2.5 million jobs in the tourism sector, 1.5 million in the industrial sector and 4.4 million in other service sectors.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thailand records 11 new COVID-19 infections

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Central Retail Corporation to take over FamilyMart

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand’s new Coronavirus infections today surge to 9

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

2 Million Thais Likely to Lose Jobs amid Coronavirus Pandemic

3 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand records 11 new COVID-19 infections

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Central Retail Corporation to take over FamilyMart

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

Coronavirus: Chiang Rai locals return from Phuket, placed in quarantine

28 mins ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close