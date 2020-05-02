2 Million Thais Likely to Lose Jobs amid Coronavirus Pandemic





BANGKOK, May 28 (TNA) – Around two million people are likely to become jobless this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and 8.4 million might be laid off, according to a report, conducted by the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

Tossaporn Sirisamphan, NESDC secretary-general released the Social Report in the first quarter 2020 on possible adverse effects on employment from Covid-19 outbreak impacts. The agency projected that coronavirus could put 8.4 million people in three sectors at risk of being laid off. These include 2.5 million jobs in the tourism sector, 1.5 million in the industrial sector and 4.4 million in other service sectors.

