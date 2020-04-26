Thailand’s new Coronavirus infections drop to 15, in-patients fewer than 300

Thailand’s new Coronavirus infections drop to 15, in-patients fewer than 3001 min read
Thailand’s new COVID-19 infections have fallen to 15 today, from 53 yesterday, while the number of in-patients has dropped to 277, the lowest for over a month. No new fatalities were reported today.
According to the CCSA, accumulated confirmed cases in Thailand now stand at 2,594. The average age of the infected is 39 and most of the infections are in the 20-29 age group. The oldest patient is 97 years old and the youngest is a one month old, who has already recovered and returned home.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World