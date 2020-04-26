Sun. Apr 26th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand’s new Coronavirus infections drop to 15, in-patients fewer than 300

1 min read
11 mins ago TN
Hospital bed in Thailand

A hospital bed in Thailand. Photo: pxhere.


Thailand’s new COVID-19 infections have fallen to 15 today, from 53 yesterday, while the number of in-patients has dropped to 277, the lowest for over a month. No new fatalities were reported today.

According to the CCSA, accumulated confirmed cases in Thailand now stand at 2,594. The average age of the infected is 39 and most of the infections are in the 20-29 age group. The oldest patient is 97 years old and the youngest is a one month old, who has already recovered and returned home.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

COVID-19: Extended stay for foreigners until end July formally endorsed

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19 cases exceed 2.9M worldwide

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Prayut orders help for jobless, homeless people

21 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

COVID-19: Extended stay for foreigners until end July formally endorsed

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand’s new Coronavirus infections drop to 15, in-patients fewer than 300

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19 cases exceed 2.9M worldwide

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Four news COVID-19 cases in Bang Tao, Phuket total hits 206

23 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close