Sat. Aug 31st, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

3 red-shirt leaders ordered to pay 19.3 million baht compensation for damage caused during 2010 protests

6 days ago
Red Shirts during the 2010 protets in Sukhumvit, Bangkok

Red Shirts during the 2010 protets in Sukhumvit, Bangkok. Photo: K.rol2007 / flickr.


United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) chairman Jatuporn Promphan and two former red-shirt leaders, Natthawut Saikua and Arisman Pongruangrong, have been ordered by the Supreme Court to collectively pay 19.3 million baht compensation for the destruction by fire of a building in downtown Bangkok during the red-shirt protests against the Abhisit administration in 2010.

The Supreme Court’s verdict, which was read on August 22nd at the Civil Court, was disclosed on Sunday by Democrat party spokesman Ramet Wattanachaweng, who said he was assigned by Mr. Abhisit Vejjajiva, former Democrat leader, to attend the court hearing on his behalf.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

