National artist Dokdin Kanyamarn, a renowned actor and director of comedy movies, died early Tuesday from heart failure at the age of 94.

Dokdin died at around 2am on Tuesday at Vichaiyut Hospital in Bangkok. A royally sponspored bathing rite will be held at 5pm today at Wat Makutkrasatiyaram, Pavilion 6, in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS