Two of the four suspected Islamic State (IS) militants wanted in Malaysia have been detained by Thai security forces in southern Thailand, but the two others have escaped, said Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon today (April 18).

He did not give any details of the two detainees, but said that they were being grilled by security forces to find out whether they were actually IS members or not.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS