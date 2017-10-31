Welfare card misuse being probed and regulations may be tightened

BANGKOK, 31st October 2017 (NNT) – The Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) has indicated over 9,000 people who claimed eligibility for inclusion in the welfare card scheme have received approval, but that a probe has been launched into an individual who posted pictures showing the card being used by someone wearing smart clothes and accessories.

FPO Director Suwich Rojanawanich has addressed the online posting of a photo of a welfare card holder wearing a designer watch and holding a high end smartphone by saying that authorities are looking into the facts behind the posting and giving an assurance that criminal charges will be lodged if the poster is guilty of defrauding the state, noting that the court has the authority to demand repayment of any money used under false pretenses by a card holder. Welfare cards by regulation are only to be issued to low-income earners who made less than 100,000 baht in 2016.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau Of Thailand