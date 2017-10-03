Austrian Burqa Ban Enforced Amid Protest

Tuesday, October 3, 2017
Vienna in Austria
On Sunday, a new “burqa ban” went into effect in Austria, prohibiting the public wearing of the niqab, which covers the face except for the eyes, as well as the Afghan burqa – the most concealing of all Islamic veils – which covers the entire face with a net-like cloth. The law also outlaws wearing clown masks, balaclavas and ski masks in public.

Although the legislation was not specifically directed at Muslim women, it is perceived to be targeted at the conservative clothing worn by some Muslim women. Violators of the law could face a fine as high as $180.

Even with the surge of migrants and refugees in Europe in 2015, there are only around 700,000 Muslims in Austria, and of them, only an estimated 100 to 150 Muslim women — 0.002 percent of the population — wear face-covering veils.

