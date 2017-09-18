Monday, September 18, 2017
Heavy rains prompt warnings several provinces

Street flooded after heavy rains
CHIANG RAI, 18 September 2017 (NNT) – Local authorities in several provinces are keeping an eye on water levels in many rivers due to the heavy rainfall over the weekend.

In Chiang Rai province, the Sai River has flooded the embankments as the water level reached a 4.4 meter height, partially flooding nearby Sailom Joy Market. Local authorities in Mae Sai district will issue a warning as soon as the situation worsens.

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau Of Thailand

