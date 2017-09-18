Heavy rains prompt warnings several provinces

CHIANG RAI, 18 September 2017 (NNT) – Local authorities in several provinces are keeping an eye on water levels in many rivers due to the heavy rainfall over the weekend.

In Chiang Rai province, the Sai River has flooded the embankments as the water level reached a 4.4 meter height, partially flooding nearby Sailom Joy Market. Local authorities in Mae Sai district will issue a warning as soon as the situation worsens.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau Of Thailand