The High Court in London has found the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) violated regulations in supplying information to Thai police working on the Koh Tao murder case.

The court said on Tuesday that the UK police gave information on the whereabouts of David Miller’s phone to Thai investigators, the data that helped prosecutors to prove that the Myanmar suspects and Miller were in the same area, the Guardian reported.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS