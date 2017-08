At least 36 died and some 120 others were injured on Friday when two trains collided in the suburbs of the Egyptian city of Alexandria, local media reported citing medical and security sources.

The previous death toll stood at 28 people killed and 74 others injured.

According to the Youm7 portal, 22 injured people have been hospitalized in local clinics, while the exact number of casualties is being determined.

