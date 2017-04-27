General Prayut in Bahrain to discuss bilateral cooperation

BANGKOK, 26 April 2017 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and his cabinet ministers are in Bahrain to discuss the possibility of setting up bilateral cooperation in various areas.

During his visit, Gen Prayut expressed his gratitude on behalf of Thai people towards Bahraini Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa for their personal condolence messages over the passing of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and their well-wish messages to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun.

