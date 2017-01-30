Green card holders won’t be subject to travel ban: White House

PanARMENIAN.Net – The Trump Administration reversed itself Sunday, January 29 on a key element of its executive travel ban from Muslim countries, saying green card holders won’t be prevented from legally returning to the United States, the New York Post reports.

Amid raucous protests at airports due to President Trump’s executive order to temporarily restrict travel from seven Muslim countries, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said legal residents won’t be subject to the ban.

“The executive order doesn’t affect green card holders moving forward,” Priebus told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Full story: panarmenian.net