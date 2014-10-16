November 11, 2022

Post-Coup Election May Be Delayed To 2016

8 years ago TN
Thailand News Breaking News

Thailand News Breaking News. Image: TN.




BANGKOK — The chairman of Thailand’s military junta and his deputy have suggested that the date of the next national election may be postponed from October 2015 to early 2016.

After staging a coup on 22 May, Thailand’s junta – known as the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) – said it would cede power to an elected government in October 2015 after pursuing a wide range of national reforms.

Read more: khaosodenglish.comt



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Bat inside the Phra Prang Sam Yod temple in Lopburi, Thailand

Bat eating clip triggers serious health concerns

16 hours ago TN
ATM machines of different Thai banks in Siam Paragon Bangkok

Central Bank of Thailand to introduce rules to limit bank system outages

16 hours ago TN
Passports immigration

Thai Immigration Bureau Introduces Online Visa Extension for Foreigners

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Bat inside the Phra Prang Sam Yod temple in Lopburi, Thailand

Bat eating clip triggers serious health concerns

16 hours ago TN
Thai Gold Bracelets and chains

Armed gold robber swipes jewelry worth one million baht from Pattaya gold shop

16 hours ago TN
Baggage belt at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Sniffer Beagle Dog Stops Tourist from Smuggling Smoked Bats at Suvarnabhumi

16 hours ago TN
ATM machines of different Thai banks in Siam Paragon Bangkok

Central Bank of Thailand to introduce rules to limit bank system outages

16 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police pick up in Bangkok

Warrants issued for 2 foreign Ponzi scammers

17 hours ago TN