Post-Coup Election May Be Delayed To 2016









BANGKOK — The chairman of Thailand’s military junta and his deputy have suggested that the date of the next national election may be postponed from October 2015 to early 2016.

After staging a coup on 22 May, Thailand’s junta – known as the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) – said it would cede power to an elected government in October 2015 after pursuing a wide range of national reforms.

