Anek Laothamatas sticks to plan for Thailand’s mission to the moon

Full moon (Super Moon) in Thailand

Full moon (Super Moon) in Thailand. Photo: kasabubu (Pixabay).


The Minister of Higher Education Science Research and Innovation Anek Laothamatas has ignited debate on social media once more after reiterating Thailand’s “mission to the moon” will be accomplished within seven years, using a budget of “only 3 billion baht”.

Speaking at a press conference to showcase his ministry’s accomplishments in 2020 on Friday, Mr Anek said that within five years, Thailand will produce satellites weighing 50-100kg, and in the following three years it will graduate to building spaceships able to leave the Earth’s orbit.

