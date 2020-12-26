Anek Laothamatas sticks to plan for Thailand’s mission to the moon





The Minister of Higher Education Science Research and Innovation Anek Laothamatas has ignited debate on social media once more after reiterating Thailand’s “mission to the moon” will be accomplished within seven years, using a budget of “only 3 billion baht”.

Speaking at a press conference to showcase his ministry’s accomplishments in 2020 on Friday, Mr Anek said that within five years, Thailand will produce satellites weighing 50-100kg, and in the following three years it will graduate to building spaceships able to leave the Earth’s orbit.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



