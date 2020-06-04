Public Health Ministry developing Family Mental Health Vaccine





BANGKOK(NNT) – The Ministry of Public Health is developing a Family Vaccine to provide citizens with immunity to mental health illnesses.

The COVID-19 situation is gradually improving, but its adverse effects on the country’s economy and society still remain, causing stress and anxiety for many people. The Ministry of Public Health has developed guidelines for mental health care.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



