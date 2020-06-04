Thu. Jun 4th, 2020

Public Health Ministry developing Family Mental Health Vaccine

BANGKOK(NNT) – The Ministry of Public Health is developing a Family Vaccine to provide citizens with immunity to mental health illnesses.

The COVID-19 situation is gradually improving, but its adverse effects on the country’s economy and society still remain, causing stress and anxiety for many people. The Ministry of Public Health has developed guidelines for mental health care.

