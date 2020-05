NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Hotels ordered to close to contain the Covid-19 outbreak are likely to be allowed to reopen from June 1, provincial governor Wichian Chantaranothai said on Tuesday.

Mr Wichian said that with the level of cooperation from the public and private sectors the coronavirus situation in the province was improving satisfactorily, and nearing normalcy.

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST

