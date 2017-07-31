CNN Travel readers list seven Thai dishes among World’s 50 Best Foods

BANGKOK, 31 July, 2017 – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced that CNN Travel readers have listed seven Thai dishes among the World’s 50 Best Foods on its Facebook poll. The list is a reformatted and republished version of the original article published in 2011.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, the TAT Governor said, “We’re thankful for all the votes – a testament to the already solid reputation of the Amazing Thai Taste, which is part of our foodie tourism initiative to motivate tourists and foodies to embark on a culinary journey to taste signature Thai dishes in renowned venues across Thailand as the way to explore Thainess through food.”

The latest CNN Travel World’s 50 Best Foods list was compiled based on the votes of 35,000 readers via a Facebook poll. The seven Thai dishes in the list are Tom Yum Kung in fourth place, Pad Thai (fifth), Som Tam Papaya Salad (sixth), Massaman Curry (10th), Green Curry (19th), Chicken Fried Rice (24th) and Mu Nam Tok or spicy minced pork salad (36th).

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tarin Angskul,

Rewriter: tewit kemtong

National News Bureau Of Thailand