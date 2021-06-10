  • June 12, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. People Caught Not…

People Caught Not Wearing Masks in Public Three Times Could Face ฿20,000 Fine

People Caught Not Wearing Masks in Public Three Times Could Face ฿20,000 Fine

Asian girl wearing face mask. Photo: Michael Amadeus / Unsplash.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s National Communicable Disease Committee has announced that people who do not wear masks in public may face a fine of up to ฿20,000, if they are caught breaking the rule for the third time.

According to an announcement, published in the Royal Gazette, the move aims to ensure all people wear face masks in public, to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19, and the regulation will be suspended once the COVID-19 crisis is resolved, or the state of emergency is lifted.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Aug 1 opening sought for Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao
News

Aug 1 opening sought for Koh Samui,...

June 12, 2021
Thailand logs 3,277 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new clusters found on Saturday
News

Thailand logs 3,277 new COVID-19 cases, 8...

June 12, 2021
Thai Government to Close State Quarantine Facilities
News

Thai Government to Close State Quarantine Facilities

June 12, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.