People Caught Not Wearing Masks in Public Three Times Could Face ฿20,000 Fine







BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s National Communicable Disease Committee has announced that people who do not wear masks in public may face a fine of up to ฿20,000, if they are caught breaking the rule for the third time.

According to an announcement, published in the Royal Gazette, the move aims to ensure all people wear face masks in public, to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19, and the regulation will be suspended once the COVID-19 crisis is resolved, or the state of emergency is lifted.

