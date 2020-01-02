Government Pushes for Removal of Marijuana and Kratom from Drugs List





BANGKOK, Dec 27 (TNA) – The Thai government is pushing for the removal of marijuana and kratom from the list of narcotics, paving the way for more effective medical uses.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin on Friday signed two agreements to join hands in removing the two Thai traditional medicines from Category 5 narcotics list and to conduct comprehensive studies on their medical properties and legal issues.

