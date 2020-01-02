Thu. Jan 2nd, 2020

Government Pushes for Removal of Marijuana and Kratom from Drugs List

Mitragyna Speciosa tree commonly known as Kratom or Krathom

Mitragyna Speciosa tree commonly known as Kratom or Krathom. Photo: ThorPorre.


BANGKOK, Dec 27 (TNA) – The Thai government is pushing for the removal of marijuana and kratom from the list of narcotics, paving the way for more effective medical uses.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin on Friday signed two agreements to join hands in removing the two Thai traditional medicines from Category 5 narcotics list and to conduct comprehensive studies on their medical properties and legal issues.

