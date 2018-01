BANGKOK, 2nd January, 2018 (NNT) – Thais across the country have engaged in merit-making ceremonies in the hope of a good start to 2018.

In Ang Thong Province, a large crowd has been visiting Wat Chaiyo Worahiwan, a highly-revered temple built during the reign of King Rama V.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Kitti Cheevasittiyanon,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand