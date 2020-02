NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Feb 15 (TNA) – Several thousands of people in Nakhon Ratchasima province joined a religious ceremony to mark 364 years of the city’s anniversary following the mass shooting at Terminal 21 last week.

The merit-making ceremony was conducted at Thao Suranaree monument where 10,000 Buddhist monks received morning alms.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts