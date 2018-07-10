Heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan
134 Confirmed Dead as Japan Searches for Missing

By TN / July 10, 2018

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Japan’s government says at least 134 people have been confirmed dead from the heavy rains, floods and mudslides that have struck western Japan.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference Tuesday that seven others were without vital signs, and more than 50 people were unaccounted for, many of them in the hardest-hit Hiroshima area.

Searches and cleanup efforts were taking place in the southwestern region where several days of heavy rainfall set off flooding and landslides in a widespread area. All rain warnings were lifted. As floodwater largely subsided, more damages became visible.

