Heavy rains wreak havoc in many areas

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, 27th March 2017 (NNT) – Rain is continuing to fall in many areas of the country, with 26 provinces reported as facing issues due to the downpours.

Heavy rain overnight has resulted in flooding in some parts of Nakhon Ratchasima province with 30 centimeters of water covering some of its main roads. The trapped water has caused several cars and motorcycles to stall; they were left abandoned for the time being. Authorities are working to unclog drainage systems which are blocked by waste and garbage and have been successful in alleviating the situation somewhat.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua