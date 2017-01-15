RID braces for more rains during 16-18 January

Sunday, January 15, 2017
Flooding in Amphoe Sena, Ayutthaya Province
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 15 January 2017 (NNT) – Royal Irrigation Department (RID) Deputy Director General Somkiat Prachamwong has disclosed that the RID is preparing to install additional equipment at flood risk areas in the southern region, as a precaution for the expected precipitation in the coming days.

The Meteorological Department has issued a forecast that during 16-18 January 2017, there will be heavy rain in some areas especially Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat province.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri
Rewriter: Nattakorn Ploddee

TN
