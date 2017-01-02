Monday, January 2, 2017
Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Istanbul Nightclub Attack

View of Galata in Istanbul, Turkey
The Islamic State (IS) militant group has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on a nightclub in Istanbul on New Year’s Day that killed 39 people and wounded dozens of others.

The IS said in a statement on January 2 that a “soldier of the caliphate” had carried out the attack where “Christians celebrate their apostate holiday.”

The Turkish dailies Hurriyet and Karar had reported earlier on January 2 that Turkish security officials suspected the IS was involved in the massacre. The newspapers also reported that the suspect was likely from Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan.

A manhunt continues in Turkey for the gunman, who escaped the scene.

Officials said 24 of the 39 people killed were foreigners. Sixty-nine people were wounded in the attack and four of them are reportedly in critical condition.

A source at the Russian Consulate in Istanbul told TASS that one of the victims was a Russian woman who had originally been identified as a citizen of Azerbaijan.

Other foreigners that have been identified among the killed include at least one Saudi citizen, a Canadian, at least two Jordanians, three Iraqis, three Lebanese, at least one Tunisian, two Indians, an Arab-Israeli, a Belgian-Turkish dual national, and one Libyan.

