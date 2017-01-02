Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Istanbul Nightclub Attack

The Islamic State (IS) militant group has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on a nightclub in Istanbul on New Year’s Day that killed 39 people and wounded dozens of others.

The IS said in a statement on January 2 that a “soldier of the caliphate” had carried out the attack where “Christians celebrate their apostate holiday.”

The Turkish dailies Hurriyet and Karar had reported earlier on January 2 that Turkish security officials suspected the IS was involved in the massacre. The newspapers also reported that the suspect was likely from Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan.

A manhunt continues in Turkey for the gunman, who escaped the scene.

Officials said 24 of the 39 people killed were foreigners. Sixty-nine people were wounded in the attack and four of them are reportedly in critical condition.

A source at the Russian Consulate in Istanbul told TASS that one of the victims was a Russian woman who had originally been identified as a citizen of Azerbaijan.

Other foreigners that have been identified among the killed include at least one Saudi citizen, a Canadian, at least two Jordanians, three Iraqis, three Lebanese, at least one Tunisian, two Indians, an Arab-Israeli, a Belgian-Turkish dual national, and one Libyan.

Full story: rferl.org

RFE/RL

