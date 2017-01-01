Manhunt For Shooter After Dozens Killed At Istanbul Nightclub

A manhunt is under way in Istanbul for a gunman responsible for killing 39 people and wounding dozens more at a nightclub in Turkey’s largest city.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said 15 of the 39 people killed in the early hours of January 1 were foreigners. He said 69 people were wounded in the attack and that four of them are in critical condition.

The gunman — reportedly dressed as Santa Claus — killed a policeman at the entrance to the Reina nightclub in the city’s Ortakoy district about one hour after midnight.

Carrying a long-barreled weapon, he opened fire on many of the some 500-700 people in the upscale club who were celebrating New Year’s Eve.

Several people reportedly jumped into the Bosphorus Strait to escape the gunfire.

Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin described the attack as a “terrorist” incident.

“Unfortunately [he] rained bullets in a very cruel and merciless way on innocent people who were there to celebrate New Year’s and have fun,” Sahin said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

