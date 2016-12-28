Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Free ferry service from Hua Hin to Pattaya available in January

Ferry on Koh Chang island
BANGKOK, 28th December 2016 (NNT) – The Ministry of Transport will allow tourists to take a ferry boat trip between Pattaya and Hua Hin for free as a New Year gift.

The Marine Department will carry out test runs of the ferry on December 30th and 31st to ensure its safety and the readiness of the piers and other facilities. The ferry service will be available to passengers free of charge from January 1st to 15th. It will start charging 1,250 baht per passenger when it is officially opened to the public after the trial period.

