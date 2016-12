BANGKOK — Five people were detained Friday at an army base in the capital on suspicion of waging cyberwarfare against the government, a source inside the junta said.

The hackers are part of an online movement opposed to a controversial law passed by the junta’s rubber-stamp parliament, said the source, who was not authorized to speak to the media.

By Teeranai Charuvastra