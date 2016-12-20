Thursday, December 22, 2016
Government calls on hackers to stop

HTML code displayed on a PC
BANGKOK, 20 December 2016 (NNT) – Government agencies are calling on the hackers of government websites to stop causing damage to the nation, while the President of the National Legislative Assembly (NLA) has affirmed that the new Computer Act will not violate civil rights.

NLA President Pornpetch Wichitcholchai said the new computer bill will not violate the rights of the public and has nothing to do with the Single Gateway plan. He said the NLA is willing to hold a press conference to clarify the bill but will not be able to delay its promulgation.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

