Almost a thousand of police and officials from the Department of Special Investigation encircled the Dhammakaya temple before dawn today in a new effort to arrest it’s former abbot Phra Dhammachayo who is believed to be still in the temple.

Among the five companies of police are anti-riot police and provincial police from Pathumthani, Ayutthaya, Nonthaburi, Saraburi and Samut Prakarn.

Thai PBS