Rescuers Use Ambulance to Smuggle Illegal Drugs





CHIANG MAI, Sept 30 (TNA) – Four people were arrested for their involvement in using an ambulance to transport hundreds of thousands of methamphetamine pills and ketamine from the northernborder province of Chiang Rai to Chiang Mai province.

A rescue of a famous foundation in Chiang Rai, Thanadol Woraasut, 23 and his 17-year-old fellow were arrested while they were smuggling 592,000 methamphetamine pills and 101 grammes of ketamine, hidden in the rescue van.

