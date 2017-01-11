Trump Lashes Out At Claims Russia Has ‘Compromising’ Information

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has taken to social media to lash out over media reports of claims that Russia’s security services have gathered potentially compromising personal and financial information about him.

Trump vehemently dismissed the allegations in Twitter posts on January 11, calling the story “fake news” and criticizing U.S. intelligence agencies for “allowing” the leak, which he described as “one last shot at me.”

“Are we living in Nazi Germany?” he wrote.

On January 10, U.S. and British media reported that U.S. intelligence agencies briefed U.S. President Barack Obama and Trump last week on a dossier with the claims about the allegedly compromising information.

Top intelligence officials found the unverified claims sufficiently credible to include them in the briefing and the FBI was reportedly investigating their validity, multiple reports said.

The claims were part of a two-page synopsis appended to a report on alleged Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election, an appendix that was considered so sensitive that it was only shared with Obama, Trump, and eight Congressional leaders in briefings last week, CNN said.

The New York Times, Reuters, AP, and other news organizations reported similar information, citing U.S. officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

