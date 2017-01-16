PM thanks nation for flood relief donations

BANGKOK, 16 January 2017 (NNT) – The Prime Minister has lauded the generosity of the Thai people after a charity event organized by the administration to aid southern flood victims concluded with over 329 million baht given for the effort.

Prime Minister’s Office Spokesperson Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd has relayed thanks from Prime Minister Gen Prayuth Chan-ocha to all Thai people who donated money in the aid of southern flood victims during the “Civil-State United in Relief of Southern Flood” event held at Government House yesterday. He also thanked television and radio stations for devoting their air time to the event.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua