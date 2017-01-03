Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Another H7N9 Bird Flu Case Detected in China

Another case of bird flu (H7N9 virus strain) infection has been registered in China, media reported on Tuesday.

BEIJING (Sputnik) – A 49-year-old man was found to have been infected with the virus in China’s southern province of Guizhou, China National Radio reported, citing local health authorities. This is the 19th case registered in China since the beginning of the winter season.

In December, media reported about several cases in Hong Kong, with some patients died from the infection.

