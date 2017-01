BANGKOK, 14th January 2017 (NNT) – The Royal Thai Air Force is utilizing its aircraft and equipment to celebrate National Children’s Day this year in Thailand.

As January 14 marks National Children’s Day in the Kingdom, the Thai Air Force is hosting an air show featuring a squadron of flying jets, armaments, a canine unit, an aircraft exhibition, and recreational activities.

